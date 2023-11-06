14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest and dies while running 5K in Florida

A 14-year-old boy suffered cardiac arrest and died over the weekend while running at a Junior Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps, or JROTC, 5K race at a Florida high school.

Miramar Police said officers responded to a medical emergency at Everglades High School at about 9 a.m. Saturday and found the teen suffering from cardiac arrest.

The teen was transported to Memorial Miramar Hospital where he was later pronounced dead by doctors.

A GoFundMe organized for the teen's family identified him as Knox MacEwen, a student at Western High School in Davie.

"I am saddened to share tragic news impacting our Wildcat community. One of our JROTC students passed away this morning after being transported to the hospital. I want to offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, teachers, and classmates as they mourn this great loss," Western High Principal Jimmy Arrojo said in a message to students, families and staff. "I ask our Wildcat community to rally around the family in prayer and support during this time of deep sorrow. Please know that grief counselors will be available on campus this week to meet with anyone needing assistance or support."

GoFundMe Knox MacEwen

JROTC is a federal high school program sponsored by the U.S. Armed Forces. It's described as a character development program that teaches youths "self-discipline, self-confidence, and leadership skills."

MacEwen was also active in the Crossway Church in Cooper City.

“I think when you have a tragedy like this, and someone as loved as Knox, there’s ripple effects all the way through our church community, so we have students that were friends with him, family members that are friends with his family, so it’s been a really difficult time," Pastor Jon Elswick said. "Knox’s dad said to me a couple of days ago, that Knox was the best of us, and I love that phrase because if you knew Knox, that’s who he was, right, this is a teenager who when you think about him, you think of a loving kid, a caring kid, a funny kid."

This is an ongoing investigation.

