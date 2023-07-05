Tax records show Sen. Joe Manchin has been late on payments repeatedly in recent years

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has repeatedly been late to pay taxes on personal property items and real estate in recent years, records reviewed by NBC News showed.

Just last week, Manchin paid off nearly $700 he owed to Marion County, W.Va., in back taxes accrued over the past three years on a pontoon boat and multiple trailers. In 2020, Manchin made nearly $630 in back-tax payments to the county for taxes he owed on cars, boats and trailers from 2016, 2017 and 2018.

“Like most West Virginians, Senator Manchin has always paid every tax bill he’s received in full and any lapse in payment has been quickly rectified as soon as he has been made aware,” a Manchin spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News.

At times, the late payments, which were detailed in records stretching back to 2009, were made within days of their due date. Others were made months if not years later. In some cases they had fines or other accumulated interest payments attached to them.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“Joe Manchin voted to raise West Virginians’ taxes with the so-called Inflation Reduction Act but refuses to pay his own,” National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Tate Mitchell said in a statement. “Manchin is a complete hypocrite.”

The tax issues came to light as Manchin potentially faces a brutal re-election campaign, though he has not yet committed to running for another term in the Senate. If he does run, he is likely to face either GOP Gov. Jim Justice or GOP Rep. Alex Mooney.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.