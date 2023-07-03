Swim soundly this summer with these 4 pool safety tips

Summer is finally here! High temperatures call for flippers, floaties and long days by the pool.

There are many ways to stay safe while swimming, but here are four recommendations from Caritherns Pediatric Group and PoolSafely.gov that can help protect you and your loved ones.

1. Buddies are better

Whether your child is the best on their swim team, or they have access to a nearby floaty, it is always safer to make sure someone is watching the swimmers. Even if there is a lifeguard on duty, you should stay alert and keep an eye out for signs of danger.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

2. Know the danger of drains

Pieces of hair, loose bathing suits or a curious hand could get caught in a pool drain. To keep swimmers safe, teach them to not go too close to the drains and invest in drain covers for backyard pools.

3. Be weary of sickness while swimming

Germs can easily spread through the water and cause illness. To keep others safe, people should not swim if they are feeling under the weather and should shower before they enter a public pool. Never drink the water you are swimming in.

4. Learn CPR

If an emergency happens, knowing CPR can save someone’s life. The American Red Cross offers both in-person and online classes that teach First Aid, CPR, and AED. Classes are offered at different times throughout the summer.

This article originally appeared on NBCLA.com.