Car involved in Orlando police shooting linked to Miami murder: What we know

Detectives are working to piece together an officer-involved shooting in Orlando Friday night that ended with the death of the suspected shooter who had ties to a Miami murder from July.

Orlando's Police Chief says officers were investigating a car tied to a homicide in Miami, when 28-year-old Daton Viel shot two officers.

Miami-Dade Police say they reviewed surveillance video from a July 10th homicide that showed someone getting into a red Ford Fusion bearing paper tag DKL7241 -- after they shot someone sitting on the front porch of a home along Northwest 83rd Street & Northwest 22nd Avenue.

The victim -- identified as 28-year-old Michael Williams Junior -- later died at Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, added Miami-Dade police.

Investigators have since confirmed that the red Ford Fusion spotted on July 10th was the same car Viel was found next to in Orlando Friday night, but it's unclear whether he was involved in the Miami shooting.

Viel was reportedly killed by SWAT officers, after he initially opened fire around 11 p.m.

“It’s a very sad day for our community to learn that two Orlando Police Department officers were shot last night,” Miami-Dade Police Interim Director Stephanie Daniels said. “It’s a constant reminder of the dangers law enforcement face every day while protecting their communities. We will continue to pray for the officers and their families.”