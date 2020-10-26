Kansas

Suspect Arrested for Allegedly Abducting Two Daughters From Home Where Two Boys Found Dead

Donny Jackson, 40, was arrested after allegedly abducting his two daughters, who were later found safe. It is unclear what his relationship is to the two dead boys

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A man accused of abducting his two young daughters from a Kansas home where two boys were found dead was arrested on Sunday after a three-state search for the children, state officials said. The two girls were found safe and the father is being held in custody.

Authorities began searching for 7-year-old Nora Jackson and 3-year-old Aven Jackson after the young girls were reported missing from a house in Leavenworth, 40 minutes south of Kansas City, Kansas, NBC affiliate KSHB-TV reported. Their disappearance sparked Amber Alerts in Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a tweet Saturday that the two young girls had been abducted by their father, Donny Jackson, 40, who was also believed to have been involved in a double homicide of two boys found at the Leavenworth home.

The young boys were not immediately identified, but Maj. Jim Sherley, of Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, said during a news conference on Saturday he believed the boys were 11 and 14 and were the girls' siblings.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

KansashomicideAmber Alertkidnappingabduction
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us