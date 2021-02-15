weather

Storms Blanket Much of US With Dangerous Conditions, Power Outages

The snow and ice storms extend from coast to coast, bringing dangerous temperatures, road conditions and power outages

More than 140 million Americans in 26 states are under some sort of winter advisory heading into Monday, with dangerous ice and snow storms expected to cause dangerous conditions and travel disruptions.

For Texas, the White House on Sunday approved a Federal Emergency Declaration as parts of the state face several inches of snow and dangerously low temperatures that are forecast to drop into the single digits.

The declaration allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide emergency measures for mass care and sheltering, with rolling power outages already underway, according to NBC DFW.

Hundreds of flights were already cancelled at Dallas airports.

In Chicago, the city broke a temperature record Sunday with a high of just 4 degrees.

A winter storm warning took effect across the area early Monday, with warnings of accumulations of 8 to 13 inches in parts, possibly more, as another blast of winter weather moves through the region, according to NBC Chicago.

In Washington D.C., showers and freezing rain were expected, while Philadelphia, New York. and Connecticut braced for possibly dangerous ice storms.

Officials warned of possible power outages across the affected states.

