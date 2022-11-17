Mexico

State Security Chief Among 5 Dead in Mexico Helicopter Crash Caught on Video

The state public security helicopter crashed early Thursday morning near a hospital in Jesús María, Aguascalientes, killing state security chief Porfirio Sánchez Mendoza and four others.

Five people, including the top security official for the central Mexico state of Aguascalientes, died in a helicopter crash Thursday, authorities said.

The state public security helicopter crashed early Thursday morning near a hospital in Jesús María, Aguascalientes, killing state security chief Porfirio Sánchez Mendoza and four others, Aguascalientes Gov. María Teresa Jiménez said during a news conference.

Jiménez said preliminary information suggested the crash was an accident.

Sánchez Mendoza was arrested in February when the federal Attorney General’s Office opened a case against him for alleged torture, but he was released seven months later due to a lack of evidence and returned to his job.

