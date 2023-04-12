Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Faces First Calls to Resign From Members of Congress

Feinstein has not voted in the Senate since Feb. 16 and said early March she had been diagnosed with shingles

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., faces calls to resign from fellow Democrats in Congress after a lengthy absence from the Senate due to health issues.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., became the first member of Congress to call on Feinstein to resign late Wednesday afternoon.

"It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign," he tweeted. "We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

