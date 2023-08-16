Sen. Dianne Feinstein claims ‘financial elder abuse' in lawsuit over husband's estate

Sen. Dianne Feinstein is suing the trustees of a fund set up by her late husband, accusing them of committing "financial elder abuse" by allegedly refusing to pay the senator the millions of dollars she's due.

The suit was filed in San Francisco Superior Court last week by the 90-year-old California Democrat's daughter, Katherine Feinstein, who was given “a limited durable power of attorney” over her mother's affairs in July.

Feinstein, the oldest member of the Senate and the longest-serving female senator in U.S. history, has been beset by health problems in recent years and announced in February that she would not seek re-election next year.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., appeared to be confused during a vote in a Senate committee on Thursday. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., stepped in to help guide Feinstein through the process.

