Scenes from Donald Trump's 1st-ever federal arraignment

By Nina Lin

Former President Donald Trump appeared in federal court Tuesday to face 37 federal felony charges over alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Trump became the first commander-in-chief to be criminally charged by the federal government, two months after he was indicted in New York in a hush money case.

Of the 37 federal charges, 31 were related to willful retention of national defense information – a crime under the Espionage Act.

Supporters, protestors and media have gathered outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse to witness the historic arraignment.

Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Former US President Donald Trump arrives to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, June 13, 2023.
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump arrives at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where he is scheduled to be arraigned on June 13, 2023 in Miami. Trump is scheduled to appear in federal court for his arraignment on charges including possessing national security documents after leaving office, obstruction and making false statements.
Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Former President Donald Trump and his motorcade arrives at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, June 13, 2023.
Nathan Howard/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The motorcade for former President Donald Trump arrives to the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, June 13, 2023.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Trump supporters gather outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse as former President Donald Trump appears for his arraignment on June 13, 2023, in Miami.
Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images
Trump supporters and protesters hold signs in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Miami, June 13, 2023. Trump is appearing in court for an arraignment regarding 37 federal charges, including violations of the Espionage Act.
Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images
Alina Habba, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, right, arrives at Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse in Miami, June 13, 2023.
Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty Images
Miami police officers walk past onlookers gathered outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse in Miami, June 13, 2023.
Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images
Trump supporters in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Miami, June 13, 2023.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Supporters of former President Donald Trump outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, Florida, June 13, 2023. Trump is due in a Miami federal court to face charges alleging he jeopardized national security by violating the Espionage Act, even as he leads the Republican field for next year’s presidential race.
Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images
A protester holds a sign in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Miami, June 13, 2023.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Miami police officers investigate a suspicious item near the media area outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on June 13, 2023 in Miami.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Miami police cordon off an area due to a suspicious device near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse where former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be arraigned later in the day on June 13, 2023 in Miami.
Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images
A Trump supporter shows his support in front of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump in Miami, June 13, 2023.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy talks to the media about the FOIA request regarding former President Donald Trump’s indictment case outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse, June 13, 2023 in Miami. The long shot GOP hopeful have pledged to pardon Trump if he were to win the 2024 presidential election.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A protestor holds a “Lock Him Up” sign outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, Florida, June 13, 2023. Former President Donald Trump is due in a Miami federal court to face charges alleging he jeopardized national security by violating the Espionage Act, even as he leads the Republican field for next year’s presidential race.
Tony Pipitone / NBC 6 Miami
A supporter of former President Donald Trump demonstrates outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, June 13, 2023.
Tony Pipitone / NBC 6 Miami
A supporter of former President Donald Trump demonstrates outside of the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, June 13, 2023.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A “Homeless 4 Trump” sign hangs on a makeshift tent outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in Miami, June 13, 2023.
Yuki Iwamura / AFP via Getty Images
Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather outside of Trump Tower in New York City on June 13, 2023. The former president and 2024 presidential hopeful is appearing in court in Miami for an arraignment regarding 37 federal charges, including violations of the Espionage Act, making false statements, and conspiracy regarding his mishandling of classified material after leaving office.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A Department of Homeland Security police officer stands near the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Federal Courthouse before the arraignment of former President Donald Trump on June 13, 2023 in Miami, Florida.

