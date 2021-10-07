SANTA BARBARA

Emergency Crews Launch Rescue Attempt for What Turns Out to Be a Mannequin

"Better to call than not!" the spokesman said.

By Heather Navarro

mannequin in red shirt with long hair clinging to side of cliff
Santa Barbara County Fire

Emergency crews in California launched a rescue attempt with four-wheelers, a drone, engines and a truck for what turned out to be a mannequin with long-flowing hair clinging to the side of a cliff.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials started receiving calls about someone stranded 30 feet down a cliff just before 4 p.m. Oct. 4, the department's spokesman said.

People passing by on Hope Ranch Beach saw the figure and called for help.

What crews ended up finding was a mannequin in a red top on the side of the cliff.

It was a mannequin used in a movie shoot days earlier, Santa Barbara County Fire said.

This led Twitter users to wonder if the movie ended on a "cliffhanger."

The moral of the story is that it was still worth the call.

"Better to call than not!" the spokesman said.

