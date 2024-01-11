Sam's Club to stop scanning receipts thanks to artificial intelligence

Your next trip to Sam's Club may not end with someone checking your receipt.

The club store announced on Tuesday that it is introducing a new technology powered by A.I. to provide a seamless exit. No more waiting in line for receipt verification to leave the store.

In a "first-of-its-kind application" of artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision technology, customers can simply pass under a large blue gateway for their shopping cart to be scanned. Cameras and sensors are able to capture images of the individual items inside the cart and verify the purchase in real-time.

Currently being tested at 10 Sam's Club locations, the technology is used to confirm that members have paid for all items in their shopping carts, without requiring an associate to check their purchases before exiting.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The change is in response to feedback from members saying wait times at the exit (especially during busy periods) are a pain point in the shopping experience.

“This is Sam’s Club at its very best, listening to feedback from members, putting their needs at the center of everything we do – and then applying digital innovations to deliver an industry-leading member experience,” said Chris Nicholas, CEO of Sam’s Club. “We are constantly looking at ways for Sam’s Club to be the most convenient membership club and will continue to prioritize using technology to provide a truly differentiated and delightful experience for our members.”

Sam's Club exit greeters will now be able to refocus their time and expertise helping customers.

The company said it plans to "rapidly expand" the tech to its nearly 600 clubs by the end of the year.