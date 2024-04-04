Forecasters predicting ‘very active' 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Here's why

Forecasters are predicting a "very active" 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, with 23 named storms and 11 hurricanes expected.

Of those 11 hurricanes, five are expected to be major, according to the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project's predictions released on Thursday.

Dr. Philip Klotzbach, the hurricane specialist at CSU, attributed the prediction in part to "extremely warm" tropical Atlantic waters.

The eastern and central tropical and subtropical Atlantic are much warmer than normal, favoring Atlantic #hurricane activity. This anomalous warmth is the primary reason why CSU's seasonal hurricane forecast for 2024 is calling for such an active season. pic.twitter.com/3o1EBfHDut — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) April 4, 2024

A likely La Nina pattern was also a factor in the prediction, Klotzbach said.

One reason for the very active Atlantic #hurricane season forecast from CSU is the significant potential for #LaNina development. La Nina typically increases Atlantic hurricane activity via decreases in Caribbean/tropical Atlantic vertical wind shear. pic.twitter.com/jGUmBBj7pE — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) April 4, 2024

The hurricane season begins June 1 and ends November 30.

An average hurricane season generally produces 14 named storms and seven hurricanes.

Klotzbach said seasons with a similar forecast include 2020, a record-breaking year for activity that saw 30 named storms and 13 hurricanes.

CSU's five analogs for the 2024 Atlantic seasonal #hurricane forecast are: 1878, 1926, 1998, 2010, and 2020. Analogs are selected based on likely #LaNina and above-normal sea surface temperatures in tropical Atlantic for August-October. pic.twitter.com/nUertvMrW7 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) April 4, 2024

The 2023 hurricane season saw 21 storms and seven hurricanes.

It was quite an unusual hurricane season from a meteorological standpoint, above-average and at the same time ordinary. NBC6's First Alert Weather team explains.

The U.S.’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expected to release their forecast in May.