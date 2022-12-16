QAnon Believer Who Chased Officer Inside Capitol Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

A QAnon believer who chased U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.

A jury found Doug Jensen, of Iowa, guilty on seven counts, including felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, in September. He was one of the first 10 rioters to enter the Capitol during the insurrection.

"You were not a hero and not a patriot" on Jan. 6, Judge Timothy Kelly told Jensen as he read the sentence on Friday. "But you were not a monster either."

In a brief statement to the court, Jensen assured Kelly that he won’t be involved in the judicial system after this and expressed his wish to go back to being a family man and to his "normal" life before politics.

Jensen has been in pretrial custody since last year. He had been released in a high-intensity pretrial program, but a judge ordered him detained again after he violated the conditions of his release by livestreaming an event hosted MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has promoted conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

