Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico Is on the Brink of a Power Supply Crisis

“It’s not normal to have blackouts, it’s not normal that our students cannot study properly, it’s not normal to have to live with generators," a community activist said

By Nicole Acevedo | NBC News

RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Puerto Rico residents will see another increase in their electricity bill, even though they already pay twice as much as mainland U.S. customers for unreliable service.

The increase comes the same week in which hundreds of thousands of Puerto Rican power customers were subjected to blackouts several days in a row.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The entities in charge of the island’s power supply, Luma Energy and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, have blamed the outages on their inability to generate enough electricity to meet consumer demand, the electrical grid’s lack of proper maintenance and other unforeseen circumstances, including a “sargassum event“ where seaweed clogged the water filters for condensers.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Related

United States Sep 28

Puerto Rico Residents Aren't Getting Monthly Child Tax Credit Payments. That Could Change Soon

United States Oct 25, 2019

Puerto Rico Unveils $20B Plan to Bolster Power Grid Battered by Maria

This article tagged under:

Puerto RicoelectricityPuerto Rico's Electric Power AuthorityLuma Energyelectric
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us