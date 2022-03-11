Mariupol

Pregnant Woman Seen Injured After Hospital Attack Gives Birth to Daughter

Mariana Vishegirskaya gave birth to baby Veronika in Mariupol on Friday

An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian attack has severely damaged a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials say.
AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

A pregnant Ukrainian woman who survived the Russian airstrike on a children's and maternity hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol has given birth to daughter, NBC News reports.

Mariana Vishegirskaya was photographed Wednesday walking down a damaged staircase in the hospital's maternity ward wearing polkadot pajamas covered in dust with blood splatters on her face.

Vishegirskaya gave birth to baby Veronika in Mariupol on Friday.

Mariana Vishegirskaya lies in a hospital bed after giving birth to her daughter Veronika, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. Vishegirskaya survived the Russian airstrike on a children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol last Wednesday. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

At least three people, including a child, were killed and 17 others wounded when the Mariupol complex was hit by a series of blasts that blew out windows and ripped away much of the front of one building.

Police and soldiers rushed to the scene to evacuate victims, carrying out a heavily pregnant and bleeding woman on a stretcher as light snow fell on burning and mangled cars and trees shattered by the blast.

Images captured in the after showed a woman wailing as she clutched her child. In the courtyard, a blast crater extended at least two stories deep.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: US to End Normal Trade Relations With Russia; Airstrikes Widen

San Diego 2 mins ago

Ashli Babbitt's Brother Accused of Assaulting, Hurling Slurs at Latino Road Worker

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the crisis in Ukraine.

A children’s hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, has been destroyed by Russian air strikes, the city council said in an online post on Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

MariupolUkraineRussia-Ukraine CrisisRussia-Ukraine War
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us