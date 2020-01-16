‘Previously Undisclosed’ Evidence to Be Revealed in Gilgo Beach Case

What to Know Police are expected to provide new details in their years-long investigation into the bodies found along a stretch of highway near Gilgo Beach

The search for Shannan Gilbert, a missing sex worker, from New Jersey led law enforcement to the discoveries of 10 separate sets of remains, most of whom also were believed to be sex workers

Gilbert's body was found a year after the others; authorities have refused to confirm a link between her death and the other bodies. An autopsy for her proved inconclusive

Shannan Gilbert, a sex worker from New Jersey, vanished after going to meet a client on Long Island's Oak Beach in 2010. The search for her would yield the grisly discoveries of nearly a dozen other bodies along a thin stretch of highway near Gilgo Beach; almost all were sex workers who were found strangled and dumped in burlap sacks. No arrests were made.

Nearly a decade later, police say they will share what they describe as a "previously undisclosed piece of evidence" in their quest for answers -- and a new commitment to share information with the public on their continuing investigation into the years-long mystery of those finds on Ocean Parkway.

Gilbert's body was found in a swampy marsh about a year and a half after she disappeared. She had called 911 from Oak Beach and said someone was trying to kill her; that call lasted 22 minutes. Despite efforts from the attorneys of her now-deceased mother Mari Gilbert to have that call released -- and a court order to do so -- it has never been made public. The Suffolk County Police Department appealed a court's decision to compel its release; the Appellate Division Court is expected to rule on the appeal next week, according to longtime Gilbert family attorney John Ray.

Ray has scheduled his own press conference at Suffolk County Police Department headquarters ahead of investigators' planned briefing later Thursday.

The search for the missing 24-year-old sex worker led law enforcement to the grisly discoveries of 10 separate sets of remains, most of whom were also believed to be sex workers.

On Dec. 11, 2010, an officer found the body of Melissa Barthelemy, a call girl who had vanished in 2007. Two days later, officers discovered the remains of three other missing prostitutes -- Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, all of whom advertised their sex services on Craigslist. They also found a partially dismembered woman, later identified as another prostitute, Jessica Taylor, an unidentified Asian man, two unidentified women and an unidentified toddler.

Authorities said they were the victims of homicides -- and of a possible serial killer. No suspects have ever been publicly named in any of the cases.

On Dec. 13, 2011, investigators eventually discovered Gilbert's body about a half mile from where she was last seen. She was found in a swamp rampant with thorny brush and police said they believed Gilbert drowned by accident. A medical examiner's autopsy proved inconclusive.

Later, an independent autopsy by the renowned forensic pathologist Michael Baden found Gilbert had suffered injuries “consistent with homicidal strangulation.” Police have said they do not believe her death is linked to the others.

Gilbert's mother, Mari, refused to let the case drop out of the public eye and pressed law enforcement for a homicide investigation that never matured. Mari Gilbert died in July 2016, allegedly stabbed to death by her other daughter, Sarra, who suffers from schizophrenia.