Miami

Police searching for man who vanished as Carnival cruise ship returned to Miami

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen on the Carnival Conquest early Monday as it was returning to PortMiami, Miami-Dade Police said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a passenger who vanished as a Carnival cruise ship was returning to Miami.

Kevin McGrath, 26, was last seen on the Carnival Conquest early Monday as it was returning to PortMiami, Miami-Dade Police said.

According to the cruise line, the man was reported missing by a family member who said he'd been last seen in his cabin around 7 a.m., around the time passengers were beginning to be let off the ship.

Despite an extensive search, McGrath wasn't found on board the ship. He also wasn't detected by surveillance systems, including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, during the debarkation process, the cruise line said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded and searched the water in the area of the port but didn't find McGrath.

Miami-Dade Police came on board to investigate, and eventually cleared the ship to sail.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

University of Wisconsin 50 mins ago

Pier collapse at University of Wisconsin Labor Day celebration leaves dozens injured

Brazil 1 hour ago

Fierce storm in Brazil kills at least 21 people and displaces more than 1,600

The police department's Special Victims Bureau is searching for McGrath, who may be in need of services, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 305-715-3300.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade Countycarnival cruise line
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us