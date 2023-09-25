Video shows police chasing golf cart through Los Angeles in bizarre pursuit

The driver of a reportedly stolen golf cart led police on an unusual chase in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a possibly stolen golf cart and assault with a deadly weapon shortly after 9 p.m. in the 18700 block of Ventura Boulevard.

The driver, who had a dog in their lap during the duration of the chase, refused to stop for police, leading to the bizarre, low-speed pursuit. With the golf cart's small size, the driver was able to weasel through police cruisers and evade officers.

Ultimately, however, the driver was cornered against a big rig parked in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Valley Glen. Officers were then able to arrest the driver and the dog may have been taken to Los Angeles County Animal Care.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

A driver, who held a dog the entire time, led police through a chase in a reported stolen golf cart through the San Fernando Valley.