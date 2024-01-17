Bahamas

Owner of Bahamian diving experience launches investigation after shark attacks US boy

Police said the unidentified boy was bitten on his right leg Monday and was taken to a hospital for treatment

By Associated Press

Skyline of Paradise Island in Nassau, Bahamas.
Getty Images

The owner that operates a diving experience in the Bahamas where a 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark this week said late Wednesday that an internal investigation is underway.

Stuart Cove, of Blue Adventures, said in a statement that his company is cooperating with police and that the diving experience has temporarily closed.

“Incidents like this involving interactions with marine life, even with the species of sharks included in this experience, are rare and never acceptable,” he said.

Police said the unidentified boy was bitten on his right leg Monday and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Cove said a dive instructor and a dive guide were in the water when the incident occurred and that they provided immediate medical attention.

He said the incident is the first of its kind since the experience began operating in 2006.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bahamas
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us