Oklahoma

Watch: Oklahoma trooper sent flying as SUV slams into car during traffic stop

Dashboard camera video released by Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the dramatic crash along Interstate-40

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Oklahoma trooper was hurled into a field after a car struck the vehicle he was standing next to during a routine traffic stop.

Dashboard camera video, captured on Jan. 18 and released by Oklahoma Highway Patrol, shows the dramatic crash along Interstate-40.

Trooper Jesse Gregory was standing on the passenger side of the car, which had been pulled over to the shoulder near Cimarron Road, video shows. Gregory can be seen talking the driver when seconds later the black SUV slams into the back of the stopped vehicle.

The impact throws Gregory backwards and his body flips in the air before landing head first on the grassy field. The black SUV can be seen flipping down the road as Gregory is heard calling dispatch before the video ends.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol
The mangled wreckage or the black SUV after the crash.

All three people involved in the crash, including the trooper, were treated for injuries and released.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post that incident is a reminder of the "consequences of distracted or impaired driving and the importance of the slow down, move over law."

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Austria 49 mins ago

Austrian man who raped his captive daughter over 24 years can be moved to a regular prison

astronomy 1 hour ago

Where and when to see the Wolf Moon tonight — The first full moon of 2024

The highway patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Oklahoma
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us