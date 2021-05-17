Ohio Sees Boost in Shots After Announcing $1 Million Vaccination Lottery

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's $5 million lottery to encourage vaccinations appears to be an early win.

State health officials said Monday that more than 25,400 COVID-19 vaccine shots were administered Friday, two days after the program was announced, making it the highest vaccination day in three weeks.

Maybe more telling were the people who got vaccinated. Vaccinations for residents ages 30 to 74 spiked by 6 percent after weeks of steady decline.

