Jackson Heights

NYPD Escorts ‘Proud Boys' to Queens Subway Station, Seemingly Helps Members Evade Fare

The video comes as the police department and private security have been helping the MTA crack down on fare evasion

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Outrage is growing over how the NYPD appeared to treat members of a far-right hate group at a recent protest over a "Drag Story Hour" event in Queens.

Video shared on social media shows officers giving some members of the "Proud Boys" an escort from the protest at a library in Jackson Heights to a subway stop the final week of 2022. In addition to the escort, officers held open the emergency exit as well — allowing the members of the hate group to enter the Roosevelt Avenue stop without paying the fare.

On Tuesday, the police department said that officers were de-escalating the conflict between the "Proud Boys" and counter-protesters who said they were protecting the drag story hour event.

One person was arrested, but it's not clear what for or if that person was a member of the group.

Councilman Shekar Krishnan represents Jackson Heights and called the move unacceptable, adding "white supremacists act like they are above the law because too often they are treated that way."

The NYPD said it's a tactic they used because the situation could have gotten worse.

The video comes as the police department and private security have been helping the MTA crack down on fare evasion. Those crackdowns have led to some violent encounters, like one that was captured on cellphone video in East Harlem in July 2022.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Salesforce 49 mins ago

Salesforce Cuts About 10% of Its Workforce

Varsity Blues 1 hour ago

‘Varsity Blues' Mastermind Faces Sentencing for College Scam

The MTA says the subway loses half a billion dollars a year because of fare evasion. The transit agency also said that in situations like the one captured on video in Queens, officers on the ground have authority to do what's they believe is necessary to control crowds.

This article tagged under:

Jackson HeightsNYPDProud BoysQueens
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us