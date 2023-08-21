NYC man with ‘glove of blades' convicted of attempted murder in attack on BLM protesters

A man who was seen on video charging Black Lives Matter protesters while wearing a glove with four long, serrated blades has been convicted of attempted murder charges, the Queens district attorney announced Monday.

People were peacefully gathering on the overpass above the Cross Island Parkway in June 2020 when Frank Cavalluzzi, 57, jumped out of a vehicle, shouting "I will kill you," and chasing protesters while wearing a "glove of blades," prosecutors alleged.

He then got back into his vehicle and drove on a sidewalk, nearly running over the demonstrators.

"A dangerous man is going to jail. It’s a good day for New York and the First Amendment,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

The trial lasted two weeks before the Flushing man was convicted on nine counts of attempted murder, nine counts of attempted assault, seven counts of menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless driving.

Prosecutors say Cavalluzzi screamed a number of profanities and racial slurs at the protestors before threatening their lives and getting back into this vehicle and jumping the curb.

However, no one was injured in the incident.

Demonstrators protesting over the death of George Floyd had been in the area hanging up Black Lives Matter signs and rallying after someone was caught on camera ripping one down at the location, the New York Post reported. Floyd, a black man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee onto the back of Floyd's neck.

Cavalluzzi will be sentenced in October. He faces up to 25 years in prison for each victim count of attempted murder.