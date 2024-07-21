NJ Transit

NJ Transit, Amtrak suspended between New York City and Philadelphia due to downed wire

NJ Transit said its bus and private carrier services are cross-honoring NJ Transit rail tickets and passes

By Brad Luck

NJ Transit and Amtrak train service between New York City and Philadelphia is suspended Sunday afternoon due to a downed wire, according to NYC Emergency Management Department.

NJ Transit Northeast Corridor service between Newark International Airport and Metro Park is suspended as a result of the downed wire near Rahway, while North Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended between New York and Woodbridge, NJ Transit said.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being honored by the system's bus and private carrier buses, NJ Transit said.

Amtrak said downed overhead wires were suspended service between Metropark and Newark Penn Station. The rail agency said crews were on their way to the incident and estimated to arrive in an hour from the latest report at 4:33 p.m.

Amtrak said it has no estimate for when services will resume.

"This issue has the potential to impact all services between Philadelphia 30th Street (PHL) and New York (NYP) due to resulting rail congestion," Amtrak is warning passengers.

NJ Transit's social media account on X listed at least four trains headed between Rahway and New York Penn that were delayed Sunday afternoon due to the wire issue.

Amtrak said passengers looking to change their reservations should call 1-800-USA-RAIL.

NJ Transit
