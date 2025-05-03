When it comes to the people who help teach our children reading, writing, arithmetic and so many other important life lessons, we can't thank them enough.

That's why a nationwide effort known as Teacher Appreciation Week rolls around every year to give us all a chance to give our endless thanks to educators.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

This year, Teacher Appreciation Week runs from Monday, May 5, through Friday, May 9, and many major retailers, restaurants and brands are offering special discounts and freebies -- some of which are actually available year-round.

From school supplies to coffee and everything in between, there are plenty of deals for teachers to take advantage of.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

For most offers, you'll need a school ID to verify you're a teacher or staffer.

Classroom Supplies

Just in time for Teacher Appreciation Week, DoodleFace Crayon Boards are 20% off on Amazon from May 5–9 with the code 20LOVETEACH.

These reusable, mess-free boards pair jumbo, non-toxic crayons with a wipe-clean surface—perfect for classrooms. With six fun designs and glowing reviews from educators and parents alike, DoodleFace is making learning and imagination cleaner, greener, and more fun.

Office Depot/Office Max

Both stores are offering teachers 25% back in bonus rewards on qualifying purchases from now until June 29. Valid in-store only with valid teacher ID.

Food

Eddie Merlot’s is sweetening National Teacher Appreciation Week with a special thank-you treat!

From May 5th to the 9th, teachers can enjoy a free dessert with the purchase of an entrée — just show a valid teacher ID. Indulge in decadent options like the Turtle Cheesecake, topped with rich caramel, chocolate, and pecans. It's a delicious way to celebrate the educators who give so much.

From now through June 24, Einstein Bros. Bagels is making it easy to show your appreciation with 20% off all gift card purchases — available exclusively online. Just in time for Teacher Appreciation Week, it’s a simple (and tasty) way to thank the everyday heroes who make a difference.

This Teacher Appreciation Week, Logan’s Roadhouse is saying thank you with a delicious deal!

From May 5 - 12, teachers can enjoy 20% off an entrée with a valid ID. Because after all you do, you deserve a break — and a great steak!

Big changes are rolling into Northern Virginia: the Bowlero locations in Arlington and Tysons Corner have officially rebranded to Lucky Strike as of March 18. But this transformation is more than just a name change—it marks a bold new era of entertainment. Guests can expect an immersive vibe complete with curated playlists, cutting-edge arcade games, specialty cocktails, and a revamped craft menu featuring trendy partners like Mike’s Hot Honey. As part of a nationwide rollout across more than 50 venues, Lucky Strike is aiming to level up your leisure time—on and off the lanes.

To kick off the fun, Lucky Strike has launched its 2025 Summer Season Pass, offering daily bowling, free shoe rentals, and exclusive perks from May 13 through September 1. Starting at just $67.49, it's a smart, budget-friendly pick for summer fun with friends or family—rain or shine. Premium passes unlock even more with arcade credits and food and drink discounts. Available at participating locations nationwide.

The deal is open to everyone, not just teachers.

In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Day, Smoothie King is saying thank you with a refreshing deal.

Starting May 6, teachers can enjoy 20% off their in-store orders by showing a valid work ID.

Spread a little joy (and a lot of flavor) with Taziki’s this spring.

Now through June 15, get a $10 voucher for every $50 spent on gift cards at participating locations. It’s the perfect way to treat your favorite teacher — or yourself — with fresh, Mediterranean-inspired meals. Vouchers are redeemable through August 31, 2025, for dine-in use only.

On May 6, The Greene Turtle is showing appreciation for local teachers with a well-deserved treat — a free meal (up to $15) for dine-in guests with a valid teacher ID.

It’s their way of saying thank you for the incredible work these everyday heroes do. Come in, relax, and enjoy a meal on the house — you’ve earned it!

Teachers who are Tims Rewards members can get 1 free donut when they buy 1 donut of equal or lesser value. Or they can buy 12 donuts and get 6 free.

The offer must be activated in their account before placing an order.

Whataburger wants to give teachers the right fuel to start their day by gifting them a complimentary breakfast entrée. During National Teacher Appreciation Week, teachers who show their school ID from 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. can get a free taquito, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

Miscellaneous

Hilton

Just in time for Teacher Appreciation Week, six Hilton hotels and resorts across Florida are giving back to educators with exclusive summer savings.

From tranquil beachfront escapes in Deerfield Beach and Miami to vibrant city stays in Fort Lauderdale and Tampa, teachers can take advantage of up to 20% off stays, waived or discounted parking, daily food and beverage credits, and more. A valid educator identification will be required at check-in.

Here's a list of the participating Hilton properties:

This Teacher Appreciation Week, all U.S. Museum of Illusions locations are offering free admission to teachers and educators — just bring a valid school ID for a complimentary day of mind-bending fun.

With many STEM.org-accredited locations, it's a perfect chance to explore science through hands-on play. Plus, educators who register with their work email during their visit will be entered into a raffle to win a Museum of Illusions goodie bag filled with brain teasers and classroom inspiration.

Teachers wear many hats — and sometimes, that includes pet parent.

This Teacher Appreciation Week, one educator found a heartwarming way to merge both roles. Madison Niederholtmeyer, an elementary school teacher and TikTok creator (@madisondemayo), went viral for letting her students feed her cats remotely using Petlibro’s Granary Camera Feeder as a classroom reward.

To celebrate teachers like Madison and their beloved pets, Petlibro is offering 20% off all devices with the code TEACHERSPET on May 6, National Teacher Day.

Year-Round Discounts

Teach for America has organized a list of dozens of discounts and deals from Apple, Blue Apron, Costco and more. See the entire list here.

In celebration of Teacher Appreciation Day, Kelly meets 11-year-old Amelia, who is going above and beyond for her educators by surprising them with free snacks from her "happy cart."