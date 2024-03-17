Pennsylvania triple murder suspect faces carjacking, weapons charges in New Jersey

Officials in New Jersey, on Sunday morning, announced the arrest and charging of Andre Gordon, 26, following his suspected involvement in the slayings of three people in Levittown, in Bucks County and two carjackings.

On Sunday, officials said Gordon has been charged with first-degree carjacking, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree unlawful possession of an assault firearm, third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm without a serial number, third-degree receiving stolen property, fourth-degree unlawful possession of large-capacity ammunition magazines, and fourth-degree possession of hollow-point ammunition.

“The string of violent acts that took place yesterday, allegedly at the hands of a single armed individual, alarmed and terrorized communities in Bucks and Mercer counties. It is the latest in a horrific litany of illustrations of how illegal guns and assault rifles can empower one aggrieved and disturbed actor to do immense damage and leave a trail of tragedies in their wake,” said Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin in a statement. “I am grateful to all the brave law enforcement officers who mobilized in the face of grave danger and helped ensure this incident ended without further harm. We will pursue justice for the victims and hold the defendant accountable for his reprehensible actions.”

However, these are charges stemming from incidents in New Jersey. Gordon has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, burglary and other offenses in Pennsylvania, as well.

Police apprehended Gordon after he allegedly shot and killed three people -- Karen Gordon, his stepmother, his 13-year-old sister, Kera Gordon and 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he had two children -- in two separate locations in Falls Township on the morning of Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Gordon's alleged crime spree when, officials said, he carjacked a vehicle in the parking lot of Donnelly Homes in Trenton around 8:40 a.m., and drove to Falls Township before he conducted this series of shootings.

He then carjacked a second vehicle in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, and returned to Trenton, NJ, police said.

Gordon then entered a residence on Phillips Avenue and, officials said, he was later apprehended on New York Avenue at approximately 5 p.m.

Gordon is being lodged at the Mercer County Correction Center and officials said his defense attorney is unknown at this time.

Also, New Jersey officials said that they expect to have Gordon extradited to Pennsylvania, though it has not yet been scheduled.