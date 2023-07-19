lottery

Did you win Powerball? $1 billion jackpot winning numbers announced

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1 billion for Wednesday night’s drawing, the third highest in the history of the game.

Here are Wednesday's winning numbers: 7, 13, 10, 24, 11, 24 Power Play: x2

If a sole player picks all five numbers plus the Powerball number drawn, they have the option of taking the $1 billion prize in yearly increments paid out over 29 years or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 35 consecutive drawings.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The game's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Wyoming 2 hours ago

Woman accused of burning a Wyoming abortion clinic is set to take a plea deal

India 3 hours ago

India's Modi breaks silence over ethnic violence in Manipur after video shows mob molesting women

The $1 billion Powerball top prize is drawing the lion's share of attention, but the competing Mega Millions lottery jackpot is also reaching massive heights. Ahead of a drawing Friday night, that jackpot stood at $720 million, the fifth-largest in the game’s history.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

lotteryPowerball
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us