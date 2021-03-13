New York Man Accused of Taking Badge of Officer Beaten During Capitol Riot

A New York man is accused of assaulting a Metropolitan police officer and "forcibly" taking his badge and radio during January's riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal authorities said the officer, who is identified in court documents as M.F., was assisting Capitol police on Jan. 6 when a rioter pulled him into a crowd where he was "beat, tased, and robbed" of his badge, radio, and 17-round magazine.

The rioters also tried to "forcibly remove" the officer's gun from his holster but were unsuccessful, according to a criminal complaint.

"As a rioter attempted to get Officer M.F.’s gun, Officer M.F. heard him yell words to the effect that he was going to take Officer M.F.’s gun and kill him," the complaint states.

