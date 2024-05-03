critter corner

A-boar-able runaway pig oinking around captured by NJ police

By Emily Rose Grassi and Jane Babian

NBC Universal, Inc.

This isn't a "pigment" of your imagination.

Police in South Jersey had to chase down, tackle and safely tie up a 200-pound ham-some fella on Friday.

Officers in Gloucester County had to get the pig out of harm's way when they found him oinking around the area of Egg Harbor and County House roads in Washington Township.

The department took to Facebook to share hog-wild pictures of the a-boar-able guy.

Officials tell NBC10 that "Porky the Pig" is back home with his owners.

And, it's a good thing his owner picked him up because police said that if not, Porky was going to become the department's next K-9.

