After months of waiting, Netflix has finally unveiled new details on how they plan to crackdown on account sharing in the near future.

The streaming service, which announced last month that it would begin to roll out the new strategy in March, shared its updated FAQ outlining how your account should and should not be shared.

One of the new details is that Netflix will soon require users to identify their primary location through their TV. The company will then use it to make sure all users within one account are connected to the same Wi-Fi as the TV.

If a user doesn’t set a primary location via TV, Netflix will automatically set it based on IP address, device ID, and activity, the company said.

If someone who is not in the same Wi-Fi as the primary user accesses the account, Netflix will send a verification code to the primary user's email. They will then have 15 minutes to approve it before it expires.

Here's everything we know regarding Netflix's new initiative:

Will Netflix Accounts Still Be Shareable?

Accounts will still be shareable but users will only be able to log in if they are connected to the same Wi-Fi as the primary user.

It is important to note that users will still be able to watch Netflix simultaneously as long as they have been approved by the primary user or are connected to the same WiFi.

The number of simultaneous streams allowed in each account will still vary depending on the plan that was signed up for.

Will Netflix Ban External Devices?

A previous version of the FAQ that has since been removed read that unauthorized devices outside of the primary user's home WiFi may be blocked from watching the streaming service.

In order to prevent devices from being banned, each user would've needed to open Netflix and watch something at least once every 31 days on the primary user's WiFi, according to the now-deleted FAQ page.

A Netflix spokesperson told The Streamable that the "if and when the company was to make a change that significant, it would not begin rolling it out without first communicating the details to customers."

“For a brief time yesterday, a help center article containing information that is only applicable to Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, went live in other countries,” the spokesperson said. “We have since updated it."

What if You Want to Watch Netflix on the Go?

According to Netflix, if you are traveling or live between different homes, the primary user may request a verification code to approve the device for usage for 7 days. This code can also be relayed to other users if they want to watch Netflix from outside the primary location.

The approved devices will then be able to watch Netflix for seven consecutive days without any additional verification.

Netflix did not say if users will be able to request multiple temporary codes after the seven days.

Will Users be Charged if Other People Use their Netflix Accounts?

As of now, Netflix will not automatically charge you if someone who doesn't live with you uses your account.

However, in the past, Netflix has run trials of anti-password sharing strategies in Latin America, where users outside of the primary household of the main account had to create "sub-accounts" for about $2 to $3 extra a month. The company has not shared if this plan will run in the U.S.

Last year, Netflix said about 100 million households use a shared password.