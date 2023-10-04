NASA

Ravioli moon: NASA shares photos of Saturn moon that resembles food and people had some suggestions

"Ravioli, pierogi, empanada…What do you see? No wrong answers," NASA wrote in an Instagram post

By Mike Gavin

Saturn moon
NASA

When the moon hits your eye like a big... ravioli?

NASA shared an Instagram post last week showing the closest images of Saturn's innermost moon taken by the Cassini spacecraft during its mission, and the pictures might make you hungry.

"Ravioli, pierogi, empanada... What do you see? No wrong answers," NASA wrote in the post, which included two black-and-white pictures of the moon from different perspectives. 

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The moon resembles some popular food dishes, although there were many different interpretations among the more than 4,500 comments on the post.

"The one on the left looks like vanilla ice cream," one commenter wrote.

"It looks like a giant Mozarella ball," another said.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Powerball 1 min ago

Winning numbers will be drawn Wednesday for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot

Capitol Riot 1 hour ago

Capitol rioter who attacked Reuters cameraman and police officer gets more than 4 years in prison

"I see a turtle," wrote another.

The photos were taken in 2017 from the Cassini spacecraft during its closest encounter with the Saturn moon, passing within 15,300 miles. But the pics weren't fully devoured by the public until NASA shared them in a Sept. 25 post. 

During that mission, NASA learned more about the odd-shaped satellites of Saturn.

The Saturn moon was first discovered in 1990 by Mark R. Showalter in photographs captured nine year prior by the Voyager 2 spacecraft.

The food-like shaped moon is named Pan, but not after the cooking utensil. According to NASA, Pan was named after a Greek god of nature and the forest that resembles a man with the hind legs and hooves of a goat.

Perhaps it's time to update its name...Ravioli? Pierogi? Empanada?

This article tagged under:

NASASpace Exploration
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us