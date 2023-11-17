New Hampshire

Shooting at NH Hospital leaves multiple victims, police say; suspect dead

Aerial footage from New Hampshire Hospital, an acute state-run psychiatric hospital in Concord, showed a massive law enforcement response Friday evening

By Thea DiGiammerino and Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

There were multiple victims after a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord Friday, officials said, noting that the suspect was confirmed dead.

The shooting was contained to the building's front lobby, state police said at a brief news conference Friday evening, but didn't share much more information.

New Hampshire State Police earlier said there were multiple victims in the shooting. The state Department of Homeland Security and Management said, as of 4:40 p.m., the situation was contained and that the suspect was dead, which the trooper confirmed at the news conference.

A suspicious vehicle was being investigated in the parking lot, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

How many victims were involved and the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. Aerial footage from the scene showed a massive law enforcement response.

An aerial view of the law enforcement response at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord after a shooting on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
An aerial view of the law enforcement response at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord after a shooting on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
An aerial view of the law enforcement response at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord after a shooting on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
An aerial view of the law enforcement response at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord after a shooting on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Ruby Bridges to be inducted into National Women's Hall of Fame

Recall Alert

Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearings can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall

Gov. Chris Sununu released a brief statement as the situation developed: "This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds."

New Hampshire Hospital is a state-run acute psychiatric hospital. According to the website, they offer inpatient psychiatric care. According to state data, there are about 150 beds currently occupied at the facility.

This is a developing story. NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us