Multiple people hurt in Texas crash involving 30 vehicles during a dust storm

Multiple people were hurt Monday in a pileup involving as many as 30 vehicles at an intersection south of Midland, Texas, as high winds blew dust that was making visibility difficult, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Upton County Emergency personnel responded to the crash along State Highway 349 around 4:50 p.m.

The National Weather Service had warned about blowing dust and damaging winds for Monday afternoon. Motorists were urged to use caution when traveling in West Texas.

Northeast of Midland in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Illinois, severe storms with possible tornadoes, hail, and flooding rain were moving through on Monday evening.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued in Texas, Oklahoma, and Missouri. It wasn't immediately known if any damage had occurred or if anyone was hurt. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings throughout those states and Indiana.

Northwest of Oklahoma City, a flash flood warning was issued for the cities of Kingfisher and Dover. Hail and up to one inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain had fallen, with up to two more inches (five centimeters) expected. A news outlet reported that some roads in Kingfisher were flooded.

Heavy rainfall was falling Monday night across central Illinois. The National Weather Service posted a flash flood warning after 1.5 to 2.5 inches (3.8 to 6.4 centimeters) of rain fell just south of Springfield and Decatur.