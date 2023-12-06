Multiple killed and 2 police officers injured after shooting spree in Texas

A man was arrested for capital murder Tuesday in connection with several homicides as well as the shootings of an Austin Independent School District officer and an Austin police officer, the Austin Police Department said.

Interim Chief Robin Henderson said the first incident occurred in Austin, Texas, at approximately 10:43 a.m. where an Austin Independent School District police officer was shot and injured.

The second incident occurred at approximately 11:59 a.m., where a double homicide occurred involving a man and a woman. The third incident involved a cyclist, who described being shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Henderson said.

The fourth incident occurred in a neighborhood in southwest Austin after officers were dispatched to a call titled burglary hotshot. The responding officer, who was wearing an Austin police department uniform, arrived at the location and encountered the suspect, who immediately opened fire at the officer, police said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

One law enforcement source told NBC affiliate KXAN that the officer shot suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Inside the property, officers discovered two bodies, police said.

After a pursuit with officers, the suspect crashed and was taken into custody, Henderson said.

"The male suspect who was taken into custody was transported to the Travis County jail and is charged with capital murder," Henderson said. "He was also booked in for an outstanding assault with injury family violence warrant. Further charges are pending."

Authorities believe that the suspect may also be connected to a double homicide near San Antonio.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.