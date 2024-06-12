Shootings

Sheriff's deputies shot, suspect wounded in SWAT incident near Dixon, Illinois

Three sheriff's deputies were shot and a suspect wounded Wednesday in a SWAT incident near Dixon, Illinois.

The Ogle County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was called to a home just before 9 a.m. in the 400 block of Wild Rice Lane after a family remember expressed concern for a resident living at the address.

"This individual had threatened not only suicide, but homicide," Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said.

A SWAT team was activated at the scene and after hours of failed attempts to reach the resident inside, deputies entered the home, VanVickle said.

That's when VanVickle said gunfire erupted.

"Immediately upon entering the house, deputies received fire," VanVickle told reporters shortly after the incident unfolded.

Three deputies were shot along with a suspect inside the home. All were transported to area hospitals.

Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon confirmed to NBC Chicago that three people who were wounded in the incident were transported to their hospital. Of those, two were treated and released, but a condition on the third person was not immediately known.

VanVickle said no deaths were reported, but further conditions weren't released.

A heavy police presence has been reported in the area where the incident occurred.

Check back for more on this developing story.

