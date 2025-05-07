Live updates: Trump officials to meet with China; interest rates to stay steady

What to Know
- Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. trade representative Jamieson Greer will meet with their Chinese counterparts in Switzerland this weekend to discuss economic and trade matters, their offices announced Tuesday.
- The Federal Reserve was expected to leave interest rates unchanged Wednesday as it continued to assess the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.
- The Supreme Court said the Trump administration is allowed to implement its ban on transgender people serving in the military while lawsuits proceed.
Trump officials will meet with Chinese counterparts this weekend. Follow along for live updates.