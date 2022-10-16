On Halloween night, trick or treating wasn't just a night out dressed up in the year's trending costume. No, trick or treating is a mission to find the good stuff, the full-size chocolate bars or big box of sour gummies. Yet somehow, someway, many adults don't get the memo and instead, hand out what can only be described as a disappointment.

Compiled by CandyStore.com, the worst Halloween candy ranked is not surprising and may bring back spooky memories from Halloween past.

Take a look and see what "treats" made the list.

10. Good & Plenty

9. Black Licorice

8. Tootsie Rolls

7. Mary Janes

6. Smarties

5. Wax Coke Bottles

4. Necco Wafers

3. Peanut Butter Kisses

2. Candy Corn

1. Circus Peanuts

Are you also surprised to see candy corn? Did your least favorite candy make the list? Or did a treat you actually enjoy grab a spot?