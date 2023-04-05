The nearly $4 million Powerball winner has finally claimed his prize, the California Lottery reported this Wednesday.

The ticket matched five numbers: 1, 4, 12, 36 and 49, and was only missing Powerball number 5 that would have made him the winner of the more than $600 million jackpot from Jan. 30.

Misael Cruz bought his ticket at the ARCO AM PM at 16120 block of Slover Avenue in Fontana.

That day, Cruz already knew that he was going to win.

“I kind of had a (lucky) feeling that day I bought my tickets,” Cruz told the Lottery. “The clerk wished me good luck. When I was walking out the door, I said to myself, ‘what if I win?!’” said Cruz.

Shortly after the draw, Cruz's son texted him saying the winning ticket was purchased at his father's trusted store.

“I was sitting on my couch, and my son texted me,” Cruz said. “He said, ‘Dad, don’t you buy your lottery tickets at that gas station in Fontana?’ I buy them there all the time. He told me somebody won Powerball there”.

“I looked online, and my heart started beating fast. I turned to my girlfriend, and she didn’t believe I won because I didn’t show any emotion. I was in shock. I didn’t believe it. I had to check the numbers three times!” Cruz said.

He bought his ticket there because the jackpot was growing rapidly, but he explained that he is a regular lottery buyer.

“I know exactly why I won. Exactly why,” Cruz said. “I help a lot of people, and I never expect anything in return. It’s what I teach my children. I know I was rewarded for helping.”

“I’m going to keep helping people. I will invest some, but this money is not going to change me as a person. I will still shop for the cheapest prices,” Cruz said with a laugh.