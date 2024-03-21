A theme park inspired by some of the nation's favorite toys is coming to the Midwest.

According to a press release, a Mattel Adventure Park is being planned for Kansas City, Kansas. The family-friendly "entertainment destination" is set to open in Bonner Springs in 2026, the release said. A groundbreaking is planned for later this year.

The park will feature two "Hot Wheels" rollercoasters, complete with signature "Hot Wheels" designs and a toy-inspired coaster track, the release said. Visitors can expect to see other rides and attractions inspired by fan-favorite toys, including "Thomas & Friends: World of Sodor," which features five family-friendly experiences and rides, along with an indoor play space.

The adventure park will also have "Barbie Beach House," the release said. Officials described the house as an "interactive retail experience," with a theatre, a rooftop restuarant and bar, and more.

Also included at the park will be a "massive" He-Man vs. Skeletor Laser Tag arena, mini-golf inspired by Mattel games like Pictionary and Magic 8 Ball, and a "custom climb UNO structure."

“Mattel Adventure Park Kansas City will bring our iconic brands to life with epic roller coasters, family-friendly attractions, an immersive theatre, themed dining, and so much more,” Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel said in the release. “We are thrilled to expand these themed entertainment destinations and invite new fans to experience the world of Mattel in all-new ways as they create lasting memories with loved ones.”

According to the release, a similar Mattel Adventure Park will open in Glendale, Arizona in late 2024.

More information about the parks can be found here.