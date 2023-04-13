US House of Representatives

Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends National Guardsman Suspected of Leaking Classified Docs

The Georgia lawmaker's comments were at odds with those from fellow Republicans, and drew backlash from Democrats.

By Zoë Richards | NBC News

AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday defended the man arrested in connection with a high-profile investigation into leaked classified documents.

In a tweet just hours after Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, 21, was apprehended by the FBI, Greene praised his alleged actions and implied President Joe Biden was "the real enemy."

“Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more,” Greene, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said on Twitter. "Ask yourself who is the real enemy?”

Her comments were at odds with remarks from the handful of Republicans who weighed in on the arrest by praising law enforcement and calling for accountability over the leak.

Federal authorities continue to investigate the leak, which exposed U.S. intelligence about Russian efforts in Ukraine and spying on American allies.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

