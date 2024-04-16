Florida

Florida man accused of stealing Elvis jacket from display at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Christopher Owen, 50, was arrested Saturday on a grand theft charge in the Feb. 14, 2023 theft of the jacket, arrest and jail records showed

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Florida man is facing charge of grand theft for allegedly stealing an Elvis Presley memorabilia from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

Christopher Owen, 50, was arrested Saturday in the Feb. 14, 2023, theft of the jacket, arrest and jail records show.

According to a warrant, Owen was captured on surveillance video going into a section that was blocked off with rope barricades and contained a mannequin that was wearing the Elvis jacket.

The jacket is one of many pieces of rock memorabilia at the Hard Rock and is valued at $11,670, court documents said.

After taking the jacket, Owen handed it to a woman and they both left the casino, the report said.

Earlier in the night, Owen had used his driver's license to request a cash advance at the casino, which is how he was identified, the report said.

Owen, of Pompano Beach, was booked into jail on Saturday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Florida
