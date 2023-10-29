New York man points gun at 6-year-old's head over Halloween candy mix-up: Police

A Long Island man is facing charges for allegedly pointing a gun at a 6-year-old boy who police said mistakenly left candy on the man's doorstep.

Police said the boy's mother drove her son and his 10-year-old sister to what she thought was a friend's house on Rockcrest Road in Manhasset on Saturday, three days before Halloween.

The two kids jumped out of their mom's car and rang the home's doorbell before leaving a bag of candy on the porch and getting back into the car, according to police.

Not long after, the mom reportedly realized the family had made the candy delivery at the wrong house and turned back around. When the 6-year-old ran back to the porch to retrieve the candy, police said 43-year-old Michael Wen opened his front door and pointed a gun at the boy's head.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Wen was arraigned Sunday morning on charges of menacing and endangering the welfare of a child. Attorney contact information for the Manhasset man was not immediately known.

According to his criminal complaint, Wen allegedly yelled "get the f*** off my property" at the boy.

He's due back in court in November.