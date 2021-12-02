Crime and Courts

Liberty University Professor Charged in Alleged Abduction, Sexual Battery of Student

William Atwell, who teaches American Sign Language, was arrested on charges of abduction by force and sexual battery, according to court records

Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

A professor at Liberty University is accused in the abduction and sexual battery of a student, according to the evangelical school and Lynchburg, Virginia, court records.

William Atwell was arrested late last month on charges of sexual battery and abduction by force, court records show. He has since made bail and is due back in court on Jan. 25.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Court records say the alleged sexual battery happened in September, while the alleged abduction by force happened on Nov. 19, the day before campus police arrested him.

Atwell did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. A statement from a university spokesperson said Atwell had been suspended.

U.S. & World

The day's top national and international news.

Joe Biden 11 hours ago

Biden Outlines New Winter COVID Plan: ‘We Need to Be Ready'

Immigration 7 hours ago

Biden Administration to Restart Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico' Policy

A ProPublica piece published in late October said that more than 50 former Liberty students and staff told of a culture at the school in which leadership discourages women coming forward with reports of sexual assault.

Read the full story here on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsLiberty University
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us