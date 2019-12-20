J. Crew Recalls Boys’ Denim Pants Over Choking Hazards

J. Crew has issued a recall for a certain style of denim pants that presents a choking hazard for children.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the New York-based clothing company's recall of "Crewcuts boys’ stone washed denim pants" earlier this week. The recall impacts pants with style number J8406 and season FA 19.

"Consumers should immediately take the recalled pants away from children and remove the stones from pockets or internal waistband opening to eliminate the hazard," CPSC said.

The pants were sold in sizes 2 and 3 and only included pants that were made in Pakistan, CPSC said. They were sold nationwide and on Jcrew.com from July 2019 through October 2019 for around $50.

Consumers can check the label sewn into the side seam to see if they had purchased the recalled product.

No injures have been reported before the recall, according to CPSC.