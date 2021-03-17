‘I'm Traumatized': Asian Man Attacked in San Francisco Scared to Leave House

A 59-year-old Asian man who suffered head injuries when he was attacked in San Francisco earlier this week now wants to move out of the Bay Area as soon as he can, saying he's scared to leave his house.

Danny Yu Chang of Vallejo was attacked around 2 p.m. Monday while he was walking on Market Street near 2nd Street. Chang, a ticketing agent with a travel company, was taking his lunch break at the time.

"Then someone pushed me, attacked me from the back, started punching me," he said.

Chang said the attacker didn't say anything and didn't take anything from him.

While Chang's physical injuries will take some time to heal, the emotional injuries, he said, may never heal.

"Emotionally, I'm traumatized by what's happened," he said.

A suspect, 32-year-old Jorge Devis-Milton, has been arrested. Police said he's the suspect in another unprovoked attack that happened on the same day.

Chang said he decided to speak publicly because he wants people to be aware about the recent attacks on members of the Asian American community.

"It's real," he said. "If you don't speak up, who will? I want them to come out also and speak up if they're attacked. Don't be afraid."