‘I Was Prepared to Die': Maryland TikTok Dancer Describes Home Invasion Caught on Video

A Maryland woman whose encounter with an intruder was caught on a video that went viral says the home invasion has shaken her and she wants to move.

Hannah Viverette said she dances to relax every night in her second-floor apartment at the Bradford Apartments in Hagerstown, often recording her moves to share on TikTok.

On Nov. 22, a man climbed up to her balcony and entered her apartment through an open door.

"When he first opened the door, I was prepared, for a few moments, to die," Viverette said.

She yelled at the man to leave and quickly escaped out of her apartment to a neighbor’s apartment while recording the incident on her cellphone. It shows the man backing out of the apartment.

“I had seen him before, and it took me about three seconds to put it all together that this is the man that’s out in his truck, that watches me from my balcony, that’s made advances at me, and in that moment, I just knew that it wasn’t going to be good," Viverette said.

She shared the video with Hagerstown police.

On Nov. 24, police questioned and arrested Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, who lives near Viverette. He is charged with stalking, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

Rodriguez-Gomez was released on an unsecured bond, police said.

Viverette said she’s worried and wants to move.

A lawyer in Texas saw the video and offered Viverette free services.