‘I Can’t Breathe’: Video of Fatal Arrest Shows Minneapolis Officer Kneeling on Man’s Neck

A black man has died in Minneapolis police custody after video shared online from a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe.

His death, which occurred Monday night after a struggle with police officers, was under investigation Tuesday by the FBI and state agents. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, speaking to reporters Tuesday morning, was asked about the use of the knee on the man's neck during the arrest.

“We clearly have policies in place regarding placing someone under control,” Arradondo said, stating that taking a look at what happened and how those policies apply “will be part of the full investigation we’ll do internally.”

Officers were called about 8 p.m. Monday to investigate a report of a forgery at a business, according to police spokesman John Elder. Police found the man, believed to be in his 40s, matching the suspect's description in his car.

WARNING: This Video Contains Graphic Content.

A video shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the neck of black man as they place him under arrest. The man can be heard telling officers he can't breathe. After several minutes on the ground, the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“He was ordered to step from his car. After he got out, he physically resisted officers,” Elder said in a statement. “Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress.”

The man, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died a short time later, police said.

After video of the incident surfaced online, Elder walked back some of those statements, saying they were based on preliminary information and announcing the FBI was called to conduct their own investigation.

"We put out the press release as quickly as we can, as people are clamoring for information," Elder told NBC News. "We put out the information that we believed to be wholly honest and true. As we dug into it deeper, we realized that in fact it would be appropriate to have the FBI be apart of this investigation as well."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has also joined the FBI in its investigation. All body camera footage has been turned over to the BCA, which investigates most police shootings and in-custody deaths. The officers involved have been put on paid administrative leave, per department protocol. The name of the officer seen kneeling on his neck wasn't immediately released.

Darnella Frazier, a bystander who captured the footage, told NBC she began recording as soon as she realized what was happening. The man appeared to be in distress on the ground and can be heard repeatedly telling the officer, "I cannot breathe."

"They gonna kill me, man," the man moans.

Onlookers can also be heard in the video pleading with the officer, who is white, to take his knee off the man's neck before he becomes unresponsive. A witness can be heard off-camera imploring with the officer to "get off his neck," noting the man is "not even f------ moving."

"The man looked already dead before the ambulance even got there," Frazier told NBC News. "He was clearly trying to tell them he couldn’t breathe and they ignored him."

The footage doesn’t capture what led to the man’s arrest, only picking up after he is already handcuffed on the ground with the officer's knee on his neck.

Elder said at a Tuesday morning news conference that the technique used by the officer was not a department-sanctioned chokehold.

He was joined by Mayor Jacob Frey, who condemned the officer for failing "in the most basic human sense" and apologized to the man's family and the black community of Minneapolis, according to NBC affiliate KARE.

"He should not have died," Frey said. "For five minutes we watched as a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of a black man. For five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you are supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic human sense. What happened on Chicago and 38th this last night was simply awful."

The mayor added: “Being black in America should not be a death sentence.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and former prosecutor, said in a Twitter statement the video was "another horrifying and gutwrenching instance of an African American man dying" and called for authorities to conduct a "complete and thorough outside investigation into what occurred."

My statement on the officer-involved death in Minneapolis: pic.twitter.com/HUoGfXEj7R — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 26, 2020

A protest is scheduled Tuesday at the intersection where the man was detained. Organizers have asked demonstrators to where masks and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Nekima Levy-Armstrong, a prominent local activist, said watching the footage that was shared on social media made her “sick to her stomach” and called the incident another example of police brutality toward African American men, the Star Tribune reported.

“Whatever the man may have done should not have ended in a death sentence,” she said. “What started as an alleged economic incident once again turned deadly for a black man.”

Levy-Armstrong said the incident reminded her of the Eric Garner case. He was an unarmed New York man who died in 2014 after he was placed in a chokehold by police and pleaded for his life saying he couldn’t breathe. A grand jury later decided against indicting the officers involved, sparking protests around the country.

Police in Minneapolis have come under the microscope in recent years for deadly run-ins with citizens. A 24-year-old black man, Jamar Clark, was shot in the head and died in 2015 after a confrontation with two white officers responding to a reported assault. A county prosecutor declined to prosecute the officers, saying Clark was struggling for one of the officers’ gun when he was shot.

A white woman, Justine Rusczcyk Damond, died in 2017 when she was shot in the stomach by a Minneapolis officer responding to her 911 call. That officer, who is black, was convicted of manslaughter and murder and is serving a 12-year prison sentence.