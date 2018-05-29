How to Register Your Organization for Clear the Shelters

Animal shelters across the country are teaming up with NBC and Telemundo stations to find loving homes for pets in need.

The fourth annual Clear the Shelters event, a nationwide pet adoption initiative, will be held Aug. 18, 2018.

Organizations interested in participating in Clear the Shelters 2018 must complete the Commitment Registration form here. This form is required to ensure proper verification of all interested participants.



Inspired by a 2014 North Texas pet adoption effort led by our Dallas NBC and Telemundo stations, NBC and Telemundo-owned stations, along with dozens of affiliates nationwide, decided to step up to the plate to help their local animal shelters and communities "Clear the Shelters" every summer.

Clear the Shelters was expanded nationally in 2015. Over 18,000 adoptions were recorded by some 400 participating shelters and rescues from coast to coast. The event took another big leap in participation in 2016, when roughly 700 shelters and rescues participated and over 50,000 animals were adopted. And last year’s highly successful effort resulted in over 80,000 animals from nearly 1,000 shelters in the U.S. and Puerto Rico finding new homes.

The support our local stations received from participating animal shelters and rescues, who gave families the opportunity to adopt an animal in need by offering no-cost or waive fee adoptions, or waiving pet spaying and neutering fees, helped make Clear the Shelters overwhelmingly successful. More than 150,000 pets have found their fur-ever homes since 2015.

We would love to work with your organization to make this year’s Clear the Shelters event a resounding success as we seek to help address the overcrowding issues that local animal shelters typically experience in the summer months because of spring litters.

It is our intent to continue to make Clear the Shelters an event that is easy for shelters to participate in. While we don’t have designated grant funding available to help organizations off-set costs, we encourage shelters to seek funding from existing sources.

