How to get a free sandwich from Firehouse Subs on Presidents Day

If you share a first name with an American president or first lady, you can score a sweet freebie deal this Presidents Day.

Firehouse Subs is serving up a buy one, get one free deal on Monday, Feb. 19, and we’ve got all the essential info you need to cash in on the offer.

How does the deal work?

Firehouse Subs customers who have the same first name as a current/former president or first lady of the United States will get a free sandwich with the purchase of another.

The one-day only deal is valid on Monday, Feb. 19 and is available at all restaurant locations.

As far as recommendations, the chain suggests its new Chicken Parmesan Meatball Sub, which features chicken meatballs, marinara, Parmesan, provolone and Italian-seasoned crispy breadcrumbs on a toasted garlic bread roll, or its classic Hook & Ladder with smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham and melted Monterey Jack cheese served with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion and a kosher dill pickle on the side.

List of president first names

George

John

Thomas

James

Andrew

Martin

William

Zachary

Millard

Franklin

Abraham

Ulysses

Rutherford

Chester

Grover

Benjamin

Theodore

Woodrow

Warren

Calvin

Herbert

Harry

Dwight

Lyndon

Richard

Gerald

Ronald

Barack

Donald

Joseph

List of first lady first names

Martha

Abigail

Dolley

Elizabeth, Betty or Bess

Louisa

Hannah

Angelica

Emily

Anna

Letitia

Priscilla

Julia

Sarah

Margaret

Jane

Harriet

Mary

Eliza

Lucy

Lucretia

Ellen

Rose

Frances

Caroline

Ida

Edith

Helen

Florence

Grace

Lou

Eleanor

Mamie

Jacqueline

Claudia

Thelma

Patricia

Rosalynn

Nancy

Barbara

Hillary

Laura

Michelle

Melania

Jill

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: